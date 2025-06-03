Hot Head Burritos continues its growth streak with the grand opening of its newest location in the Hoosier State at 1931 N. Main St. in Bluffton today, June 3.

Conveniently located just up the road from the downtown area, the restaurant is owned by Bill Stose, who opened his first Hot Head Burritos in North Webster in 2021. The restaurant became an immediate hit with locals for its fresh flavors and fast, friendly service.

“It’s been an honor to serve this community and watch it grow alongside us,” said franchisee Bill Stose. “We’ve always believed great food has the power to bring people together, and this new location gives us another opportunity to do just that. We can’t wait to welcome new faces through our doors and share what makes our brand so special.”

This opening kicks off a series of launches on the horizon as Hot Head Burritos expands into high-traffic, strategic markets across the U.S., positioning the brand for accelerated growth nationwide.

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has become a fast-growing favorite with stores spanning several regions, thanks to its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and more, all built around 16 signature sauces ranging from Mild to Wild. The brand’s strong unit economics and crave-worthy menu have contributed to a growing national footprint and increased interest from franchisees.

Hot Head Burritos in Bluffton will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and marks the brand’s eighth in Indiana and 85th systemwide.