Hot Head Burritos is celebrating ‘Cinco de Montho’ with a fresh twist – a branded game created in partnership with global gamification leader Flarie. The interactive mobile game, Leroy’s Buddy Bounce, brings the brand’s popular mascot to life in a playful, digital experience that rewards fans for joining the fun.

Now live at HotHeadBurritos.com/games-cinco, Leroy’s Buddy Bounce is free to play on any device and features Leroy’s energetic sidekick, a character familiar to fans through Hot Head Burritos’ commercials and social media. Players who land in the top five on the leaderboard by the end of May will win a FREE burrito.

“Flarie has been great to work with,” said Peter Wiley, director of marketing and IT at Hot Head Burritos. “It was super simple to get set up, and the team has been very responsive with support. We had our first game live in no time, with thousands of users jumping in as soon as it launched – logging more than 5,000 players and nearly 350 total hours of game time.”

Built in Flarie Studio – the company’s proprietary platform used to develop branded games in over 30 global markets – Leroy’s Buddy Bounce offers a seamless, mobile-friendly experience designed to drive awareness, engagement and reward for guests. The game rollout supports Hot Head Burritos’ digital marketing strategy while reinforcing its playful, fan-first brand personality.

“We’re excited to partner with Hot Head Burritos on Leroy’s Buddy Bounce,” said Kim Ejebari, CCO and co-founder of Flarie. “Our platform is designed to make brand experiences fun and engaging, and it’s great to see Hot Head Burritos embracing that with this game. We’re looking forward to seeing customers enjoy it.”

The game also adds momentum to Hot Head Burritos’ broader marketing and growth plans, launching just after the start of the brand’s ‘Cinco de Montho’ campaign. The ongoing promotion features scratch-off cards included with every order, offering prizes like free burritos, chips, queso and $1 off deals – with one lucky winner set to claim the grand prize: a Caribbean vacation for two.

“Our goal is to provide craveable food and fun experiences that connect with our guests,” said Kelly Gray, co-owner and corporate vice president of Hot Head Burritos. “With our newest game, we’re adding an interactive layer to our brand that gives people another reason to smile – and another reason to visit.”

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has quickly become a Midwest favorite for its flavorful and fiery tacos, burritos, bowls and queso.