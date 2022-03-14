Hot Head Burritos Places Fish Tacos in Spotlight

Fish Taco Fridays are the new motto at Hot Head Burritos.

While Fish Tacos have been a staple at Hot Head for several years, the Lenten season brings them into the spotlight. Hot Head Fish Tacos start with a healthy serving of Cod topped with Pico, Hot Head Sauce, Monterey Cheese and finished off with a pinch of Cilantro, Lime and Lettuce all on a soft flour tortilla. “These tacos are absolutely amazing,” customers exclaim. “They are some of the best Fish Tacos I’ve ever had.” For customers that prefer a heartier burrito, bowl or quesadilla, they can choose fish or traditional steak, chicken, barbacoa, pork and taco meat options to build their meal exactly to their liking.

Pan Seared and Fajita veggies are some of the more than 18 toppings at Hot Head that make our meals more than just “protein, rice and beans”. With a focus on unique sauces from Mild to Wild, Hot Head Burritos customers can enjoy our products exactly to their liking. Sauce options include everything from a traditional taco sauce to Jalapeno Ranch to Teriyaki to straight habanero. In store, burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and quesadillas are also available “Toasted” - crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds. Margaritas and craft beer options are available at select locations.

The Nutrition Calculator on the Hot Head Burritos’ website allows customers to easily see the calorie and nutrition results of their favorite creations to keep them on their nutritional path. Burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas are also available “Toasted” - crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds.

Online ordering in addition to delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates is available at most locations based on third party availability.

Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to over 80 locations in 7 states. Hot Head Burritos restaurant offers a wide variety of Mexican food including Hot Head Burritos offers both individual unit franchises in addition to Area Development. Opportunities are available for experienced, multi-unit operators nationwide.