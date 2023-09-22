Hot Head Burritos Releases Trio of New Menu Items

Hot Head Burritos, a leading fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant chain, introduced an exciting new addition to its menu: the Leroy's Lineup! This trio of mouthwatering creations is set to delight taste buds and spice up mealtime with bold, unforgettable flavors. This exciting addition to the Hot Head Burritos menu showcases three delectable creations - the Leroy's Spicy Chicken Burrito, the Jalapeño Ranch Steak Bowl, and the Hawaiian Burrito. These tasty offerings are set to satisfy taste buds and spice up the dining experience for burrito enthusiasts everywhere.

Leroy's Spicy Chicken Burrito is a fiery blend of succulent chicken in a special spicy sauce, combined with fresh vegetables, rice, beans, and the signature Hot Head sauce, all wrapped in a warm tortilla for a burst of bold flavors with every bite.

The Jalapeño Ranch Steak Bowl is a savory delight, featuring tender steak seasoned to perfection, paired with fresh vegetables and a zesty jalapeño ranch sauce, served over a bed of fluffy rice. This hearty bowl is designed to tantalize taste buds and leave a lasting impression.

Hot Head Burritos also introduces the Hawaiian Burrito, a tropical-inspired creation that melds the flavors of marinated pork, pineapple, and a medley of fresh veggies, harmoniously combined to deliver a taste of paradise in every mouthful.

"We are excited to introduce the Leroy's Lineup to new and existing customers. These entrees embody our commitment to delivering innovative and delicious options to our valued customers," says Kelly Gray, Vice President of Hot Head Burritos. "The Leroy's Spicy Chicken Burrito, Jalapeño Ranch Steak Bowl, and Hawaiian Burrito are a testament to our dedication to creating unique, bold, and satisfying menu items that cater to various preferences."

Leroy's Lineup, along with Leroy’s Lineup Trading Cards, are now available at all Hot Head Burritos locations inviting burrito enthusiasts to experience the unforgettable fusion of flavors and a taste adventure like never before.