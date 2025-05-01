In a move that continues its nationwide growth, Hot Head Burritos has inked a deal with RSRN Hospitality to open five restaurants across the Garden State. The agreement marks the brand’s official entry into the market, with locations planned for Middlesex, Somerset and Hudson counties.

RSRN Hospitality is led by experienced restaurant and hospitality operators who were drawn to Hot Head Burritos’ unique offerings, operational model and growth potential. The group brings more than eight years of industry experience and emphasizes the integration of technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer service.

“We’ve been eyeing New Jersey for quite some time, and this exceptional group is exactly the kind of partner we were looking for to lead the charge,” said Kelly Gray, co-owner and corporate vice president of Hot Head Burritos. “Their experience, local insight and commitment to quality make them a great fit for the brand, and we’re confident they’ll bring Hot Head’s signature flavor and energy to the communities they serve.”

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has become a fast-growing favorite across the Midwest for its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and more, all built around 16 signature sauces ranging from Mild to Wild. The brand’s strong unit economics and crave-worthy menu have contributed to a growing national footprint and increased interest from franchisees.