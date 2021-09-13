Hot Heat Burritos to Open Cantina Location in Jackson, Ohio

Hot Head Burritos announced a new Cantina location that is opening soon in Jackson, OH. This restaurant offers 2,400 square feet indoors that will seat over 90 guests, offer outdoor patio seating, and convenient pick-up window service. The restaurant will be located In McCarty Crossing at 1026 East Main Street in Jackson.

This location will bring 20-30 jobs to the area. Restaurant owners Ed Newsome and Jordan Thornsberry will be the operators. “We are looking forward to the grand opening of our Hot Head Burrito location in Jackson!” Says Thornsberry. “Fast, convenient service, great flavors and lots of menu options will make Hot Head Jackson’s new go-to for burritos, bowls, tacos and more.“

Jackson Hot Head Burritos is Hiring. Interested applicants should go to https://hotheadburritos.com/application and select the “Jackson” tab.

With a focus on unique sauces from Mild to Wild, Hot Head Burritos customers can enjoy our products exactly to their liking. Sauce options include everything from a traditional taco sauce to Jalapeno Ranch to Teriyaki to straight habanero. Innovation is key at Hot Head Burritos. In store, burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and quesadillas are also available “Toasted” - crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds. Margaritas and craft beer options are available at select locations. The new Abrazo Taco features a soft tortilla shell covered in warm queso hugging a crunching taco shell with all your favorite ingredients.

Delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates is available at most locations based on third party availability.