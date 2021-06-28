Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Highlights Shake Shack's New Summer Menu

Shake Shack announced its new Summer Menu lineup, available nationwide starting July 1, featuring a brand new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich—a honey-glazed crispy chicken breast topped with habanero mayo sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun, perfectly marrying summertime sweet and spicy flavors. The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich is a spin on Shake Shack’s Chick’n Shack, starring a honey glaze made with shallots, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and passion fruit puree, balanced with habanero mayo sauce, made with pickled fresh habanero peppers.

Shake Shack’s summer menu also includes Hot Honey Fries and Hot Honey Chicken Bites, which are dusted with Hot Honey seasoning; a trio of cocktail-inspired, non-alcoholic Summerades, a refreshing blend of juices, fruit zests, extracts and teas that are naturally sweetened with real ingredients and the first time Shake Shack has expanded its summer beverage offering beyond lemonades; and a new duo of delicious summer Shakes - Cherry Pop Shake, inspired by a Cherry Cola Float and topped with popping candy to create a sense of carbonation, and Triple Chocolate Chip Shake, made with milk, dark and semi-sweet Peruvian chocolate chips.

“We’re thrilled to show Shack fans our new summer menu - the epitome of a fun-loving summertime indulgence," says Mark Rosati, Culinary Director, Shake Shack. The flavors and textures of our Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, the star of the menu, are sweet, spicy, sticky, crispy and perfectly balanced between the honey glaze and habanero mayo sauce. Combined with our cocktail-inspired Summerades and new summer Shakes, summertime never tasted so good. We love crafting fun, delicious menu items for our guests in an elevated way, inspired by our fine-dining culinary roots and with an emphasis on premium ingredients.”

The menu will be available at all Shake Shack locations nationwide from July 1 through October 4.