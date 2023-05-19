Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live BIGFOOT to Display at Jacksonville Checkers Stores

From Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live BIGFOOT will be on display at five newly remodeled Checkers locations across Jacksonville – a different restaurant each day of the week. Guests can get up close to the monster truck that started it all for photos along with autographed BIGFOOT memorabilia, all while checking out Checkers’ fresh new look. On the same day during each BIGFOOT appearance, customers can treat themselves to $1 fries (small, medium or large).

The ‘monster-sized’ special events celebrate Checkers’ new ‘Restaurant of the Future’ design at five existing locations in Jacksonville, consisting of a bold, contemporary style to Checkers & Rally's locations while honoring the brand's iconic image. Each location features a unique Jacksonville mural, reimagined kitchen and e-commerce only drive-thru lane and new equipment.

Additionally, Checkers’ Fry Love Express, a 43-foot trailer with a tricked out, fully functional fry kitchen, is getting in on the celebration by serving up its Famous Seasoned Fries – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America – around town for the community that same week.

Monday, May 22 (2 – 6pm)

Checkers

7504 Atlantic Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32211

Tuesday, May 23 (2 – 6pm)

Checkers

5927 University Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Wednesday, May 24 (2 – 6pm)

Checkers

1526 Kings Road

Jacksonville, FL 32209

Thursday, May 25 (2 – 6pm)

Checkers

7809 Lem Turner Road

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Friday, May 26 (2 – 6pm)

Checkers

930 Dunn Avenue

Jacksonville, FL 32218