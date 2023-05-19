    Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live BIGFOOT to Display at Jacksonville Checkers Stores

    Industry News | May 19, 2023

    From Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live BIGFOOT will be on display at five newly remodeled Checkers locations across Jacksonville – a different restaurant each day of the week. Guests can get up close to the monster truck that started it all for photos along with autographed BIGFOOT memorabilia, all while checking out Checkers’ fresh new look. On the same day during each BIGFOOT appearance, customers can treat themselves to $1 fries (small, medium or large).

    The ‘monster-sized’ special events celebrate Checkers’ new ‘Restaurant of the Future’ design at five existing locations in Jacksonville, consisting of a bold, contemporary style to Checkers & Rally's locations while honoring the brand's iconic image. Each location features a unique Jacksonville mural, reimagined kitchen and e-commerce only drive-thru lane and new equipment.

    Additionally, Checkers’ Fry Love Express, a 43-foot trailer with a tricked out, fully functional fry kitchen, is getting in on the celebration by serving up its Famous Seasoned Fries – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America – around town for the community that same week.

     

    Monday, May 22 (2 – 6pm)

    Checkers

    7504 Atlantic Boulevard

    Jacksonville, FL 32211

     

    Tuesday, May 23 (2 – 6pm)

    Checkers

    5927 University Boulevard

    Jacksonville, FL 32216

     

    Wednesday, May 24 (2 – 6pm)

    Checkers

    1526 Kings Road

    Jacksonville, FL 32209

    Thursday, May 25 (2 – 6pm)

     

    Checkers

    7809 Lem Turner Road

    Jacksonville, FL 32208

     

    Friday, May 26 (2 – 6pm)

    Checkers

    930 Dunn Avenue

    Jacksonville, FL 32218

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more