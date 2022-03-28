Hotel Emma At Pearl Announces Culinary Series with Tender Greens Co-Founder Erik Oberholtzer

Hotel Emma at Pearl, the glorious luxury property formerly a 19th century brewery in San Antonio’s historic district of Pearl, announces a special, limited culinary series this spring with Erik Oberholtzer, Co-Founder of Tender Greens, the acclaimed fine casual restaurant founded in Los Angeles. Hotel Emma’s Culinary Director John Brand will collaborate with Oberholtlzer to offer a curated food-led and educational programming for guests and locals alike on April 27th and 28th, further amplifying San Antonio as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Erik who shares similar food philosophies as us in areas of sustainability, seasonally-sourced ingredients and community,” says John Brand, Culinary Director at Hotel Emma. “We’re excited to bring Erik’s inspired vision to Hotel Emma and offer unique experiences that combine both gastronomy and education for our guests and locals in the area.”

The special two-day experience will begin with light organic breakfast in the Gold Room featuring beautiful views of the hotel’s sleek rooftop pool and deck. Led by Oberholtzer, a 3.5-hour workshop for hospitality, consumer product goods, and impact-related business owners will follow, based around his book, Ten Year Plan. By way of his entrepreneurial prowess, business expertise, and success with Tender Greens, Oberholtzer will help guests realize their strengths and pinpoint a clear and measurable vision for their future. The seminar will empower guests to be discerning decision makers who fervently move towards their goals with direction, plan, and purpose. With the astute guidance of Oberholzter, guests will plan the next decade of their success.

Visitors and locals will be able to enjoy a special buffet lunch afterwards, created in collaboration with Chef Brand and Oberholtzer, who were both inspired by their love for organic, locally-sourced ingredients. Notable dish items include the following:

Border Chili-Rubbed Pastured Chicken with Charred Lemon and Sage

Three Sisters Salad of Texas Sweet Corn, Squash and Runner Beans

Crispy Hi-Fi Mushrooms and Basmati Rice Balls

Guests will have the opportunity to continue the open discussion and get their complimentary copies of Ten Year Plan personally signed by Oberholtzer. The workshop including lunch and book signing will be offered at $150 per person.

“I am so thrilled to be collaborating with the wonderful team at Hotel Emma. Food is so powerful and it is through culinary exploration that I changed my life and found my path forward; it brings me immeasurable joy and pride to be able to now bring people together over food to empower them to set goals and shape their path forward,” says Erik Oberholtzer, Co-Founder of Tender Greens.

In addition to the programming on April 27th, Brand and Oberholtzer will host an intimate dinner on April 28th that will begin with a reception in the charming Courtyard, a richly landscaped outdoor venue that overlooks the banks of San Antonio River.

Available at $150 per person, the four-course dinner will be held in the Elephant Cellar, a striking space named for the big, gray brewery tanks ranked along the walls. With the option to add a beverage pairing, guests will be able to indulge in innovative plates that blend unique flavors of Texas and California, honoring Brand and Oberholtzer’s passions for fresh, seasonal ingredients. Showcasing both Chefs’ cooking mastery, the bespoke dinner will invite guests to awaken their taste buds and discover new palates through exceptional dishes including the following:

Slow-Cooked Goat and Cauliflower with Prairie Ronde Rice, Fermented Cabbage, and Cilantro Leaves

Roasted Beets with Blackberries, Sheep’s Yogurt, and Amaranth

Sweet Potato Pie with Cardamom-Strawberry Creme Fraiche

An epicenter of gastronomic adventures, Hotel Emma continues to set the scene as an exciting epicurean destination through frequent collaborations with like-minded, emerging talents. With past guest chefs including Ben Ford of Filling Station, Jonathan Perno of Los Poblanos, Sara Gruenberg of Monteverdi Chicago, and Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse, this distinctive partnership with Oberholtzer will be an extension of Hotel Emma’s passion for diverse flavors and curating extraordinary culinary experiences for visitors.