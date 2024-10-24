We’re excited to announce the new partnership between HourWork and Wizardline, providing Domino’s franchisees with enhanced tools to improve employee engagement and retention. This collaboration merges Wizardline’s trusted technology with HourWork’s advanced post-hire features, delivering a solution that empowers frontline employees to share their concerns, give feedback, and feel valued.

AJ Richichi, CEO of HourWork, saw a natural fit in partnering with Wizardline, a platform already trusted by most Domino’s franchisees for operational tasks like payroll and reporting. Through this partnership, franchisees can now leverage HourWork’s engagement tools to build better communication with their teams, enabling employees to voice concerns and suggest improvements—ultimately fostering a stronger, people-first work culture.

“Partnering with Wizardline not only enables us to serve Domino’s franchisees but also strengthens our mission to provide meaningful solutions to engage the hourly workforce. We’re excited for what’s to come.”

AJ Richichi, (CEO at HourWork and Sprockets)

Similarly, Wizardline saw the potential this partnership brings to their clients. With HourWork, franchisees can automate employee check-ins, streamline text-based communications, and collect valuable insights through stay and exit interviews. These tools give all employees an opportunity to share feedback directly with leadership, creating a transparent and supportive workplace where they feel heard. This helps franchisees better understand and address challenges, boosting employee satisfaction and retention.

“Teaming up with HourWork just feels right. We’re always aiming to give Domino’s franchisees the best tools, and with HourWork’s engagement features, we’re making it even easier for them to connect with their teams. This partnership is all about creating a supportive and happy workplace, which we know leads to higher sales and increased profits.”

Shawn R. Brunelle, CEO at Wizardline

Dominic Benvenuti is the VP & Director of Operations at Boston Pie, a 25-location Domino’s franchisee that uses both tools. He emphasizes the importance of focusing on the people who make the business thrive:

“The holy grail for any business is people. So, this is not about pizza. It’s not about sales or profits or any of that. All of that comes if you have great people.”

Benvenuti goes on to share his positive experience with Hourwork and the impact the communication platform has had on his business:

“When HourWork gave me the platform to understand what was happening in my stores and why people were leaving, it allowed me to address those issues and make changes to improve retention.”

For franchisees managing multiple locations, staying connected with frontline employees is often a challenge. This partnership between HourWork and Wizardline makes it easier than ever to maintain meaningful, two-way communication across all stores. Employees feel heard, valued, and empowered, which helps foster a positive work environment—a hallmark of Domino’s culture.



