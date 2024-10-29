Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC) is bringing the heat to Michigan once again, announcing the grand opening of its second location in Novi on Nov. 2. Known for serving premium, organic, hormone and antibiotic-free, never-frozen chicken, HHC continues to raise the bar in the hot chicken game with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Houston We Have a Problem.” The latter is so hot, it requires guests to sign a waiver.

The new location is at 43339 Crescent Blvd. in Novi Town Center across from Hobby Lobby and the Walmart Supercenter. The excitement-packed grand opening event will run from noon to 3 p.m. on opening day, featuring the following perks for guests:

Complimentary food will be served to the first 250 people in line.

A $1,000 “Houston, We Have a Problem” Spice Challenge: The first person to finish three HWHAP (HHC’s spiciest level) tenders and a three-minute cool down (no liquid for three minutes straight) will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

An exotic car meet, celebrating the spirit of community in Novi

HHC offers a variety of flavor-packed options including:

The Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich comes with house-made cheese sauce, bringing the perfect combination of flavor and heat.

comes with house-made cheese sauce, bringing the perfect combination of flavor and heat. The Texas Caesar Salad comes with fresh romaine, crunchy croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and topped with spicy tenders

comes with fresh romaine, crunchy croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and topped with spicy tenders The Tenders & Waffles meal comes with spicy tenders and a fluffy, house-made waffle. This mouthwatering dish is served with pickles and house sauce.

meal comes with spicy tenders and a fluffy, house-made waffle. This mouthwatering dish is served with pickles and house sauce. The Fusion Fries are a fan favorite. Covered in seasoning and loaded with cheese, chicken, corn relish, mangos, cilantro dressing and topped with tenders, this popular fry feast could feed a whole crew.

Novi’s HHC will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursday. The store will be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.