Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC), the fast-growing concept redefining the hot chicken category, announced today the appointment of Chris Patterson as Vice President of Training. With more than 30 years of restaurant industry experience and a proven track record of scaling high-growth brands, Patterson joins HHC at a critical point in its nationwide expansion.

Patterson began his restaurant career at just 15 in Lubbock, Texas, working in a local BBQ joint before spending two decades with CiCi’s Pizza. There, he advanced from team member to multi-unit leader, then moved to the brand’s Corporate Training Department — ultimately serving as Director of Training during CiCi’s highest-growth years. He later brought his passion for developing scalable systems to Dickey’s Barbecue as VP of Training, where his team created award-winning educational content and a new franchisee training program.

Most recently, Patterson spent nearly a decade with Slim Chickens, helping to build the brand’s training infrastructure from scratch. Starting when the company had just 30 stores, he was instrumental in driving its growth to 300+ locations across the U.S. and internationally. His work included designing team member and franchisee training, launching a full LMS platform, creating internal content, and leading new restaurant opening procedures.

“I’m fired up to be joining Houston TX Hot Chicken,” Patterson said. “This brand has all the right ingredients — bold food, a distinct personality, and a leadership team that’s serious about building something exceptional. I’m passionate about training that drives real results, and I can’t wait to help grow HHC into a powerhouse across the country and beyond.”

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Edmond Barseghian, the brand has become a cult favorite thanks to its craveable hot chicken and serious spice. With over 25 stores currently open and more than 100 franchise commitments in place, HHC is targeting 40 locations by the end of 2025, fueled by its strategic growth partnership with Utah-based Savory Fund.

“Chris is one of the most experienced and well-rounded training leaders in the industry,” said Brian Simowitz, President of HHC, who worked with Patterson for nine years at Slim Chickens. “He understands how to scale people, process, and culture — exactly what we need as we prepare for massive growth. We’re thrilled to have him on the HHC team.”

Known for its hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, soup, waffle shakes, and loaded fries, the unique eatery has seven signature sauces ranging from “No Spice” to “Honey Butter,” to “Liftoff” to “Houston, We Have a Problem!” It has catered to both authenticity and commercial appeal, which has heat-seekers all over the map making HHC a dining destination.

“Training is everything when you’re scaling at the pace we are,” Barseghian said. “Chris brings the wisdom, creativity, and energy that’s going to push our teams — and our brand — to new heights. He’s not just building systems, he’s helping shape the future of HHC.”