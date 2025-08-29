Houston TX Hot Chicken, the fast-growing restaurant brand known for its flavorful hot chicken and bold spice levels, turned up the heat in Las Vegas with the opening of its newest location at 4575 Blue Diamond Road.

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 16, Houston TX Hot Chicken hosted a high-energy event from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring complimentary food and beverages for the first 250 guests in line, an exotic car meet and the brand’s signature “Houston We Have a Problem” spice challenge – a waiver-required contest with a $1,000 prize on the line. One lucky guest also won a four-hour Lamborghini rental from Supercar Experience through an on-site raffle.

Known for its commitment to quality, Houston TX Hot Chicken serves fresh, never frozen chicken that is organic, cage-free, halal, antibiotic-free and hormone-free. Guests can choose their heat level from a scale that ranges from No Spice to the fiery Houston We Have a Problem, offering something for every palate.

“Las Vegas is home for us – it’s where the brand was born and where our fan base has grown fastest,” said Mario Drezo, vice president of marketing. “We’ve seen an incredible response to our food across Nevada, and this new location is another big step in our mission to bring even more bold flavor, high-quality ingredients and next-level service to the community that helped put us on the map.”

The new restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The drive-thru remains open daily until 2 a.m.

Menu highlights include the Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas Caesar Salad, Tenders with Slaw and Fusion Fries, among other fan favorites. Every dish is made to order with fresh, all-natural ingredients and served in a lively, fast-casual environment.

The opening marked the company’s sixth location in Nevada and a key milestone in its national expansion. To learn more about Houston TX Hot Chicken, visit HHC.ooo. For franchise-specific details and information on future franchising opportunities, visit HHC.ooo/franchise#Consultation-Section.