Houston TX Hot Chicken is expanding in the state of Utah with the opening of its latest location in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 11th. With a menu that includes hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and more, HHC offers fresh (never frozen), organic, cage-free, antibiotic-free and hormone-free food alongside an exciting and elevated service standard. HHC will serve a full menu of delicious offerings, such as their House Favorite, Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas Caesar Salad, Fusion Fries, and Tenders with Slaw, among other dishes. (see menu highlight below or MENU)

On Saturday, May 11th – HHC will host a Grand Opening Event from Noon – 3pm on opening day, featuring complimentary Original Hot Chicken Sandwiches & Beverages, a $1000 HWHAP Spice Challenge Contest, along with having Supercars & Exotic Cars on display, bringing the entire community together.