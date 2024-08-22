Houston TX Hot Chicken turns three this August and is celebrating with a spread of momentous milestones: HHC’s first-ever app launches Aug. 7, its 20th location will open in San Diego on September 21 and it has 300 franchise commitments with a plan to have 75 opened stores by the end of 2025.

HHC’s high-speed success is thanks to its organic, top-quality chicken; fierce flavors; unforgettable branding; and focused leadership. HHC offers crowd-pleasing dishes in a variety of spice levels. Everything from No Spice to Mild to Houston We Have a Problem* — with HWHAP requiring guests to sign a waiver.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and pro race car driver Edmond Barseghian in 2021, Houston TX Hot Chicken — which now operates in eight states and has over 100K followers on Instagram — has set out to disrupt and dominate the hot chicken industry.

“HHC has been a wild ride — and this is just the beginning,” said Barseghian, who grew up in Sweden with his father who owned and ran an Italian restaurant. “It all started with one hot chicken recipe and an obsession with using organic and clean chicken with top quality ingredients and produce. The brand was built around those non-negotiables, and since then, the growth and excitement around what we’ve created has been both exhilarating and humbling.”

In 2023, HHC entered into a growth partnership with Savory Fund, which invests in emerging restaurant concepts and is currently growing 10 brands with operations in 14 states. This strategic partnership will help fuel HHC’s expansion on both a corporate and franchise level.

“HHC is in a league of its own, and it’s been incredible to partner with Edmond and the franchisees to bring these exciting flavors to new markets,” said Andrew Smith, founder and general partner for Savory. “Guests are obsessed with the food and incredible vibe of the stores. There is no limit to what this brand can do and where this brand can go.”

HHC’s app, which was developed in partnership with Thanx, is now available for download https://www.hhc.ooo/app. App users will be privy to special promotions and exclusive benefits.