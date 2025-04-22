Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC), an industry leader in serving high-quality hot chicken with a wide range of spice levels for every palate, is opening its first-ever location in College Station on Saturday, April 26. This marks a major milestone for the brand, representing its 25th location nationwide and third in the Lone Star State.

Located at 1177 University Drive, Suite 100, Brazos County’s new HHC will host a grand opening event from noon to 3 p.m. The celebration will include complimentary food and beverages for the first 250 guests in line, a $1,000 “Houston, We Have A Problem” (HWHAP) Spice Challenge Contest* and an Exotic Car Meet designed to bring the entire community together for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Following the grand opening, the brand will keep the excitement going with its “Days of Deals” week, starting Monday, April 28. Guests dining in can enjoy a variety of daily promotions, including an all-day BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) offer on April 28, followed by free lemonade on April 29. On April 30, guests can indulge in a free waffle, and the celebration wraps up on May 1 with a complimentary tender. These daily offers can be redeemed all day long and are valid for dine-in only.

HHC has quickly become a fan-favorite among hot chicken enthusiasts, thanks to its signature spice scale ranging from No Spice to the fiery “Houston, We Have A Problem,” as well as its commitment to quality — serving organic, never-frozen, halal, cage-free, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken alongside an elevated service standard. The menu itself features bold and innovative offerings like the Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas Caesar Salad, Fusion Fries and Tenders with Slaw, among even more dishes.

Since launching in 2021, HHC has experienced explosive growth across the U.S., with locations now in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Idaho, Washington and Michigan. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following for its uncompromising flavor, top-tier service and social media-worthy presentation. With the backing of Savory Fund, HHC is positioned for even greater expansion in 2025 and beyond. The College Station opening represents a powerful new chapter in HHC’s journey to redefine what hot chicken can be.

With over 100 franchises already sold and growing international interest, including Puerto Rico and the U.K., HHC is building serious momentum as a premier franchising opportunity. Backed by a robust support system that includes everything from advertising and local marketing to social media production and community-driven events, franchisees are equipped with the tools they need to succeed from day one. Whether an experienced restaurateur or a first-time entrepreneur, HHC offers a scalable, high-impact business model backed by unmatched flavor, a passionate fanbase and proven performance.

HHC College Station will operate Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight — giving Aggieland plenty of time to get their fix.

*Waiver required for participation in the HWHAP Spice Challenge.