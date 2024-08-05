Houston TX Hot Chicken, known for its quality, never-frozen fried chicken, is turning up the heat in San Diego’s Gaslamp district with a grand opening celebration at 238 Fifth Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 12pm – 3pm.

To commemorate this special event, attendees can indulge in complimentary Original Hot Chicken Sandwiches and beverages and enjoy a display of unique supercars. Guests can also test the limits with HHC’s “Houston, We Have A Problem” (HWHAP) Spice Challenge Contest*, challenging guests to finish three HWHAP (HHC’s spiciest level) tenders and endure a three-minute cool down (no liquid for three minutes) for a chance to win $1,000!

“We cannot wait to bring our distinct flavors and organic, quality chicken to San Diego,” said Christian & Melissa Couch, the owner of HHC’s San Diego franchise. “We instantly fell in love with the food, the brand, and the vibe, and we knew San Diego would, too. It’s been an exciting journey to bring HHC to one of our favorite cities in the world.”

Operating hours for the San Diego location are from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 am Friday and Saturday. The store marks the brand’s third California restaurant and 20th nationwide.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and pro race car driver Edmond Barseghian, Houston TX Hot Chicken always brings the heat. HHC promises high-quality, antibiotic-free and hormone-free hot chicken to ensure that each guest can get the best experience with multiple delicious offerings—such as its House Favorite, Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas Caesar Salad, Fusion Fries, Tenders with Slaw and more. Guests can also choose a range of spice levels, from No Spice to Mild to Houston We Have a Problem*.