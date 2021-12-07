How to Win a KFC Firelog Cabin Getaway

To celebrate the return of its iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, KFC has created the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin giving fans a chance to win the ultimate fried chicken getaway for eight.

KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog by Enviro-Log has become a gift-giving tradition for the past three holiday seasons. On sale now exclusively on Walmart.com for $15.88, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog features new 2021 limited-edition packaging and an enhanced extra crispy scent created to fill your home with the aroma of KFC's world-famous fried chicken.

And while the comforting, crispy aroma of a fried-chicken scented firelog wafting from the fireplace is a gift we all need in 2021, KFC decided to turn it up a notch by introducing the KFC Firelog Cabin experience. This truly once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation giveaway includes a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000-square foot, three-story luxury log cabin surrounded by 200-acres of a protected nature reserve in none other than Kentucky, of course.

Wondering how you can win this finger lickin' good getaway? Purchase the 2021 KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog on Walmart.com and scan the unique QR code located on the packaging. This will take you to a webpage where you will enter your information for a chance to win. You can also download the official KFC U.S. Ordering App before December 31 to receive an in-app message with a link to enter. Free entry available. See official rules for more information. Deadline to enter is December 31, 2021.

And you're going to want to win.

The KFC Firelog Cabin features four bedrooms, multiple open living room spaces, a theater room and built-in bar, kitchen and dining area, outdoor kitchen, pool, and hot tub, all decorated in their fried chicken finest.

When guests arrive, they'll follow the path of KFC Bucket lamp posts up the stone steps to cozy rocking chairs draped with a classic Colonel throw blanket for comfort in the chilly morning air. Once inside, the inviting smell of fried chicken from the fireplace will tantalize taste buds. Guests can snuggle up to read by a KFC Bucket light, bask by the indoor fireplace on the Colonel Bearskin rug or relax in the great outdoors by a firepit filled with KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs.

Guests are in for a real treat on Saturday night when KFC's Head Chef, Chris Scott, prepares a private dinner turning KFC's world-famous fried chicken and sides into a gourmet, five-course meal. Guests will enjoy mouthwatering dishes like a Finger Lickin' Good Charcuterie, The OG Original Recipe Chicken Roulade, and Sweet, Southern & Sticky Toffee Pudding to cap off the evening.

First introduced in 2018, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is manufactured by Enviro-Log, an eco- friendly consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga.

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog will be available in Canada for the second year. For more details, stay tuned to KFC Canada on Instagram or the KFC Newsroom. The sweepstakes is not open to residents of Canada.