Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Hires Chris Dahlander as President and COO

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream announces the addition of Chris Dahlander as president and chief operating officer. Dahlander will oversee both franchising and retail operations. Howdy Homemade’s Katy, Texas franchisee will open in July while the company ramps up distribution to local grocery stores.

“I am so excited to bring my experiences growing a company to Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. Howdy Homemade’s mission to create more jobs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through ice cream is inspiring as it is noble. We’re going to make a real difference for all of the good folks and their families who have been marginalized because of society’s misunderstanding of their abilities,” says Dahlander.

“Chris’ experience developing systems and his steady leadership is exactly what Howdy Homemade needs at this stage of our life cycle,” says Tom Landis, founder. “I jumped at the opportunity to bring in Chris because he’s ‘been there, done that.’”

Dahlander founded Snappy Salads in 2006 with a mission to leave the world healthier than the way he found it. Snappy Salads pioneered the salad-centric, environmentally friendly, fast-casual movement in Dallas. As CEO of Snappy Salads, Dahlander grew the brand to 14 locations before merging the company with Golden, CO-based MAD Greens, another fast-casual restaurant company in late 2019.

Prior to starting Snappy Salads, Dahlander spent eight years with Brinker International as marketing director of Romano’s Macaroni Grill restaurants.