Howdy Homemade Names Carell Grass President of Franchising

Howdy Homemade, a Texas-born ice cream brand known for its delicious and unique ice cream flavors and commitment to hiring people within the special needs community, announced Carell Grass as President of Franchising. With eight locations throughout Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Louisiana and Indiana, the brand has plans to expand nationally.

In his new role as President of Franchising, Grass will provide essential support while growing scoop shop and grocery store presence nationally, as well as ensuring the Howdy Homemade brand maintains its core values and mission; to create a space for teens and adults with disabilities to find meaningful employment.

Grass brings over 30 years of experience in franchising for an array of brands such as Popbar, Yogurtini Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt, Papa Murphy’s Take-N-Bake Pizza and many more. For the last decade, Grass’ consulting company has specialized in bringing extraordinary concepts to market and successfully scaling brands. Grass has led brands to acquisition, supervised site selections, construction operations and marketing and brand development for over 300 franchised locations throughout the country. In addition, Grass maintains a deep passion for philanthropy which will be echoed through his new role at Howdy Homemade.

“I am thrilled to join such a dedicated and passionate team,” says Grass. “I am committed to instilling Howdy’s values into every franchisee, and ensuring that they share our mission to empower special needs individuals and provide exceptional service to every customer.”

Howdy Homemade currently has eight locations across the United States in Texas, North Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana and Indiana, with plans to expand its reach in the coming years. Howdy Homemade’s delicious ice cream is also currently available in pints across 124 HEB locations and is soon to expand into Sam’s and beyond in thousands of additional grocery stores.

With its commitment to providing employment opportunities for people with special needs, Howdy Homemade is changing lives, one scoop of ice cream at a time.