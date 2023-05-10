HTeaO Adds Heath Nielsen as President

HTeaO, America’s leading and largest iced tea franchise, has added Heath Nielsen as President, bringing 25+ years of retail and brand management experience to the emerging franchise brand.

In his new role, Nielsen will enhance the brand’s already positive, industry-leading unit level economics to help franchisees in the system find even greater success, while driving exponential franchise growth by attracting aspiring and existing entrepreneurs throughout the country. To support these efforts, he will also leverage the franchise’s first-ever ITEM 19 released on May 1, 2023.

“My background working with some of the greatest brands in the world provides me with a high level of confidence in HTeaO’s potential to become a national brand,” says Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “The addressable market HTeaO can serve is substantial, as tea is the second most consumed beverage globally, only second to water. My hope in joining this winning team running a phenomenal business is to build upon the entrepreneurial spirit and complement it with a strong business cadence to increase store count and improve the overall franchisee performance.”

Nielsen previously served as Chief Retail Officer of Black Rifle Coffee Company leading all retail development, innovation, planning, construction, and operations. He also held the roles of Chief Executive Officer at Just Food for Dogs, where he led the fast growth omnichannel business with over 300 retail locations across the United States, and Senior Vice President, U.S. and Canada for Nestle Coffee Partners’ Starbucks division leading operations and overseeing the merger and operations of Starbucks food service into the Nestle organization.

Prior to those positions, Nielsen was Senior Vice President, U.S. Divisions and Canada Branded Solutions for Starbucks overseeing all franchise café and foodservice operations in North America, and served in senior leadership roles at Sony Corporation and Vail Resorts. Before his corporate experience, he began his career in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division.

“Heath chose to join us while at the top of his professional game because he has a passion for this business and loves the brand and what we built,” says Justin Howe, Chief Executive Officer of HTeaO. “With his leadership, collaboration and experience leading rapid growth and innovation, I’ve never been more confident we’re going to be a permanent national brand. As we join forces, he’ll help us move from a brand development phase of building foundational systems and processes, ‘playing defense’ if you will, to being a franchise organization ‘playing offense’ focused on product development, improving unit level economics and smart, scalable growth.”

HTeaO currently operates in 14 different states, has 450 locations in development and projects to have 500 locations open by the end of 2026.