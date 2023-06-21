    HTeaO Adds Two Blueberry Beverage LTOs

    Industry News | June 21, 2023

    HTeaO, America’s largest iced tea franchise, has launched the following LTO menu items:

    Blueberry Summer-Ade: An irresistible blend of Lemonade and Sweet Blueberry Green, topped with blueberries.

    Available at all HTeaO locations.

    • Pricing varies from 20-50 oz cups all the way to a gallon.

     

    Blueberry Summer Breezer: Our newest Brewhouse creation featuring Blueberry Summer-Ade with whipped cream, fresh lime juice, and blueberries.

    Available only at HTeaO Brewhouse locations.

    • Pricing varies per locations and comes in one size.
