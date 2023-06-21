HTeaO Adds Two Blueberry Beverage LTOs

HTeaO, America’s largest iced tea franchise, has launched the following LTO menu items:
Blueberry Summer-Ade: An irresistible blend of Lemonade and Sweet Blueberry Green, topped with blueberries.
Available at all HTeaO locations.
- Pricing varies from 20-50 oz cups all the way to a gallon.
Blueberry Summer Breezer: Our newest Brewhouse creation featuring Blueberry Summer-Ade with whipped cream, fresh lime juice, and blueberries.
Available only at HTeaO Brewhouse locations.
- Pricing varies per locations and comes in one size.
