HTeaO Adds Two Blueberry Beverage LTOs

HTeaO, America’s largest iced tea franchise, has launched the following LTO menu items:

Blueberry Summer-Ade: An irresistible blend of Lemonade and Sweet Blueberry Green, topped with blueberries.

Available at all HTeaO locations.

Pricing varies from 20-50 oz cups all the way to a gallon.

Blueberry Summer Breezer: Our newest Brewhouse creation featuring Blueberry Summer-Ade with whipped cream, fresh lime juice, and blueberries.

Available only at HTeaO Brewhouse locations.