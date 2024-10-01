HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announced the grand opening of its eighth location in the San Antonio area on Friday, October 4th, 2024. The store is located at 14125 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX, 78254, and will be owned by Laura Foree.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened andunsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

“We’re incredibly excited to open on Culebra Rd., just down the street from Harlan High School, and to start serving students, teachers, and the surrounding community,” said Laura Foree. “The support and enthusiasm HTeaO has received in San Antonio has been amazing, and we can’t wait to bring our iced teas even closer to new neighborhoods.”

Foree added, “San Antonio has embraced HTeaO with open arms, and we’re honored to be part of the community, offering refreshing drinks to everyone who visits.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Friday, October 4th, HTeaO invites guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 12 pm to 2 pm. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts.

To add to the celebration, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing, featuring half-priced cups of tea from Friday, October 4th, to Sunday, October 6th. Guests can also enjoy half-priced gallons of tea from Friday, October 4th, to Friday, October 11th.

This will be the sixth HTeaO location owned and operated by Laura Foree.