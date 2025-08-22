HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announces the grand opening of its newest San Antonio location on Saturday, August 23. Located at 1638 NE Loop 410, Alamo Heights, TX 78209, the store is owned and operated by Joseph Perciful.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

Right off Harry Wurzbach Road and easy to spot from Interstate 410, the new HTeaO is perfectly placed for a quick stop. Surrounded by neighborhoods, schools, and medical centers, it’s poised to become a favorite hangout for locals looking to cool off and connect.

“It’s no surprise HTeaO has become a fan favorite across San Antonio,” said Joseph Perciful. “With this new San Antonio location, we’re proud to offer another place for families, students, and neighbors from all over the city to connect and enjoy the tea they love.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, August 23rd, HTeaO invites guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 10am to 12pm. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts.

The celebration continues throughout the weekend with happy hour pricing, featuring a buy one get one free cup of tea available all day on Saturday, August 23rd and Sunday, August 24th. Guests can also enjoy half-priced gallons of tea for the entire week of Saturday, August 23rd through Saturday, August 30th.

The savings don’t stop there. HTeaO keeps the good times going all year long with its signature happy hour, offering buy one get one free cups of tea every day from 2–4 PM. It’s the perfect chance to explore new flavors or stock up on favorites at an unbeatable value. Guests can maximize their experience by downloading the HTeaO app, where they can place orders, earn rewards, and stay up to date on exclusive deals. With the new San Antonio location opening, there’s never been a better time to sip, save, and enjoy the refreshing taste of HTeaO!

WHEN: Saturday, August 23, 2025

HTeaO San Antonio (410 & Harry Wurzbach)

1638 NE Loop 410 Alamo Heights, TX 78209

OPENING HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 9:05 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM – 9:05 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 9:05 PM