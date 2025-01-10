HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announced the grand opening of its first location in Pflugerville on Saturday, January 11th, 2025. The store is located at 710 Kay Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660 and is owned by Bethany Beeman.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtrationsystem and 100% natural ingredients.

“I’m excited to bring the Pflugerville community a refreshing and healthy option for fresh beverages and snacks,” said franchisee Bethany Beeman. “HTeaO truly has something for everyone, with the wide variety of flavors and eats available, the options are endless.”

Beeman added, “Being located in an established part of town makes this opening even more special. I’m excited to connect with students, parents, and the entire community to build lasting and meaningful relationships. I look forward to becoming a go-to spot where everyone can come together and enjoy their favorite tea and snacks.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, January 11th, HTeaO invites guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 10 am to 12 pm. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts.

To add to the celebration, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing, featuring half-priced cups of tea on Saturday, January 11th, and Sunday, January 12th. Guests can also enjoy half-priced gallons of tea from Saturday, January 11th, to Saturday, January 18th.

The Pflugerville HTeaO location will be owned and operated by Bethany Beeman.

WHEN: Saturday, January 11th, 2025

HTeaO Pflugerville

710 Kay Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660

OPENING HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 8:05 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM – 8:05 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 8:05 PM