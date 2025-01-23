HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announced the grand opening of its first location in Victoria on Saturday, January 25th, 2025. The store is located at 7305 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria TX 77904 and is owned by siblings, Eliezer Castaneda and Ana Lansford.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

“We are beyond excited to bring HTeaO to Victoria,” said franchisee Ana Lansford. “With our extensive variety of iced teas, specialty coffees, and delicious snacks, we’re confident HTeaO will become a go-to destination for friends, families, and travelers alike.”

She continues, “Our mission is about more than just serving drinks. We’re here to create a welcoming space where people can enjoy simple, everyday moments of happiness.”

Franchisee Eliezer Castaneda added, “Being right off the main highway and in an established part of town, gives us an opportunity to connect with members of the community, as well as those just passing through. We look forward to becoming a part of the daily lives of our neighbors and friends where everyone can come together and enjoy their favorite tea and snacks.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, January 25th, HTeaO invites guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 10 am to 12 pm. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts.

To add to the celebration, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing, featuring half-priced cups of tea on Saturday, January 25th, and Sunday, January 26th. Guests can also enjoy half-priced gallons of tea from Saturday, January 25th, to Saturday, February 1st.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25th, 2025

HTeaO Victoria

7305 NE Zac Lentz Parkway

Victoria, TX 77904

OPENING HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 8:05 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM – 8:05 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 8:05 PM