HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea brand, announced the grand opening of its new location in Universal City, TX, on Friday, June 7th, 2024 at 12 PM. The new store will be located at 1465 Pat Booker Rd Universal City, TX 78148, and will be the first HTeaO owned by franchisees Emilie and Charles Taylor.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

“We are thrilled to open our first HTeaO right here in Universal City,” says franchisees Emilie and Charles Taylor. “The new store is conveniently located near the Randolph Air Force Base and the main thoroughfare for Universal City, making it the perfect location for guests to easily stop by for an ice cold beverage. We aim to become a beloved gathering spot where the community and those passing through can bond over a refreshing cup of iced tea.”

The franchisees adds, “We’re excited to extend an invitation to the Universal City community to come out and celebrate with us on June 7th at 12 PM. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to connect with local residents and establish ourselves as their go-to location for a refreshing pick-me-up.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Friday, June 7th, HTeaO welcomes guests to be one of the first 250 customers in line to receive a complimentary, limited edition HTeaO branded t-shirt. This special offer is available in-store only and is HTeaO’s way of celebrating their guests and sharing brand appreciation. Additionally guests can indulge in happy hour pricing all weekend starting 12:00 PM on Friday, June 7th, through 9:05 PM on Sunday, June 9th, featuring half-priced cups of tea all day.

As an added treat, the Universal City HTeaO will also offer half-priced gallons of tea from Friday, June 7th through Friday, June 14th.

The Universal City HTeaO is owned and operated by HTeaO franchisees Charles and Emilie Taylor. This is the first Universal City location for the expanding iced tea franchise.