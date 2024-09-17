HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announces an exclusive sweepstakes opportunity in partnership with Free Rein Coffee Company. Now through October 4, 2024, HTeaO guests have the chance to enter to win an unforgettable trip to meet Cole Hauser, actor and co-founder of Free Rein Coffee Company, in the breathtaking beauty of Montana.

Starting today, guests can enter the Free Rein Sweepstakes by visiting any HTeaO location and scanning the QR code displayed in-store. One lucky winner will be randomly selected on October 5, 2024, and will embark on a one-of-a-kind experience in Montana, including a special meet and greet with Cole Hauser.

Prize Details:

Round-trip flights for two to Bozeman, Montana, from anywhere in the continental U.S.

A three-night stay at the luxurious Yellowstone Valley Lodge, part of the Ascend Hotel Collection.

An exclusive lunch at Sage Lodge on October 21, 2024, with a private meet and greet with Cole Hauser, celebrating the natural beauty of Yellowstone National Park.

$500 in spending money to enhance the Montana adventure.

“Partnering with Free Rein Coffee and offering our customers this once-in-a-lifetime experience is something we’re incredibly excited about,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “We’re always looking for ways to engage with our community and provide unique experiences beyond our products, and this sweepstakes is a fantastic opportunity to provide that to our fans.”

How to Enter:

Guests can enter the sweepstakes by visiting an HTeaO store and scanning the QR code located on promotional materials in store. Entries will be accepted until October 4, 2024, and the winner will be announced on October 5, 2024.

Don’t miss your chance to win this unforgettable trip and meet Cole Hauser in the heart of Montana!

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. Since May, HTeaO has been serving a variety of coffee beverages that contain two of Free Rein Coffee Company’s premium grade blends: Homestead and American Dirt.