HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise in the United States, announces the appointment of four key team members as part of its strategic push for national expansion and brand recognition. These new roles reflect HTeaO’s commitment to bolstering its home office team with experts in their fields, as it continues its trajectory of growth and innovation within the beverage industry.

The four new team members who are stepping into new leadership roles at HTeaO include:

Kelsey McManemin , Vice President of Marketing

, Vice President of Marketing Brittney Burris , Vice President of Store Development

, Vice President of Store Development Donnell Ray , Vice President of Retail Stores

, Vice President of Retail Stores Nicole Boyles, Director of Stores

Kelsey McManemin has been appointed as the Vice President of Marketing. McManemin, previously serving as Senior Director of Marketing at HTeaO, brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at nationally recognized brands such as Salata Salad Kitchen, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, CiCi’s Pizza, Raising Cane’s and more. In 2023 she was recognized in QSR Magazine’s list of “Young Restaurant Leaders to Watch” and aims to bring this same level of drive to her new role at HTeaO by spearheading HTeaO’s national and local marketing efforts to solidify its position as a household name. Additionally, McManemin will audit their current marketing efforts, honing in especially on HTeaO’s digital marketing efforts, to ensure all efforts are optimized as the brand continues to expand.

Brittney Burris assumes the role of Vice President of Store Development, elevating from her previous position as Director of Construction at HTeaO. Burris’s extensive background in project management, garnered from her time at JLL, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Smoothie King, Cici’s Pizza, and more, will be instrumental in streamlining store development processes and accelerating the brand’s expansion plans. In her new role Burris’ immediate focus will be on improving the franchise experience throughout the process of building and opening of stores by consolidating communication and vendor relationships into one seamless system that will foster stronger and smoother operations within the company.

Additionally, Donnell Ray has been appointed as the Vice President of Retail Stores, transitioning from the role of Human Resources Director at HTeaO. Ray’s extensive experience in retail operations and human resources management will be instrumental in enhancing the retail store experience and fostering a positive work culture. His previous experience includes 20 years of service in the US Army, and Operations and Human Resources at companies including Amazon, Engility Corporation and more. Ray’s immediate goals include using the corporate stores as a test ground for innovation on behalf of franchisees. Ray says, “Once we ensure our corporate stores are best in class, it will trickle down to our franchisees.” On why he was excited to join the growing HTeaO team he adds, “I was initially excited by the potential for explosive growth that HTeaO has at this pivotal time in the company’s trajectory. Once I joined the company I then learned how customer-centric the organization is which only heightened my enthusiasm for this new position.”

Nicole Boyles, formerly an Operations Consultant at HTeaO, has been promoted to Director of Stores. With over two decades of experience at Starbucks and most recently at Black Rifle Coffee Company, Boyles brings a deep understanding of operations and customer service within the beverage industry. In her new role, Boyles will lead the district manager team to ensure consistent support for franchisees and drive business growth. On her excitement around HTeaO Boyles says, “I’ve always been a huge fan of the brand, visiting my local HTeaO often. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this amazing team as we embark on an exciting journey ahead of making HTeaO a nationally recognized and celebrated brand.”

Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO, expressed enthusiasm for the newly appointed leaders, stating, “As we embark on the next phase of our journey for national expansion, it is essential to have a team of seasoned professionals who share our vision and values. These recruitments underscore our commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly propel HTeaO to new heights.”

Celebrating the exciting milestone of 100 locations open in January 2024, HTeaO has shown no signs of stopping with 18 new stores opened since then and 22 scheduled for the balance of the year. Additionally, in 2024 the brand announced a partnership with Cole Hauser’s Free Rein Coffee Company and the launch of a new line of tea-based energy shots. With the new team in place, HTeaO will continue to prioritize innovation and strategic partnerships on a local and national level.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 26 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

With these strategic appointments, HTeaO is poised to reinforce its position as a frontrunner in the beverage industry and further solidify its presence across the nation.