HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise with a rapidly expanding footprint, announces the appointment of Jodie Chau as Vice President of Supply Chain. With over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Chau brings a strong leadership background in operational excellence, global sourcing, supplier relationship management, and cost-saving strategies.

Before joining HTeaO, Chau served as Senior Director of Global Purchasing at Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., where she led strategic sourcing initiatives and supplier evaluation efforts to support the brand’s large-scale operations. Prior to that, she was Director of Procurement at Chipotle Mexican Grill, overseeing supply planning, contract negotiations, and category insights for its extensive network. Chau also spent over four years at H-E-B as Senior Purchasing Manager, focusing on supplier performance strategies, market intelligence, and business innovation to drive operational excellence. Before transitioning into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, Chau built a strong foundation in supply chain management at Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Safeway.

In her new role, Chau will oversee HTeaO’s procurement team, ensuring seamless sourcing and acquisition of key materials and supplies that power the brand’s high-quality, freshly brewed tea experience. She will lead strategic initiatives focused on optimizing supply chain operations, strengthening supplier partnerships, and driving innovation to support HTeaO’s continued expansion.

“I’m excited to join HTeaO at such a pivotal time of growth,” said Chau. “Collaboration and innovation are at the core of what I love to do, and I look forward to working alongside this incredible team to enhance efficiencies, strengthen supplier relationships, and contribute to the brand’s success. HTeaO’s commitment to quality and community involvement aligns with my passion for strategic leadership and social responsibility.”

HTeaO President, Heath Nielsen added, “Jodie’s extensive experience and leadership in supply chain management make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her ability to drive efficiency, build strong supplier relationships, and implement strategic sourcing initiatives will help fuel our nationwide expansion. We’re excited to welcome her and look forward to the impact she will make on our growing brand.”

Chau’s expertise in navigating complex supply chains and executing cost-effective strategies will be instrumental as HTeaO scales across new markets. She will focus on streamlining processes, reducing costs, and ensuring the brand’s supply chain remains agile and responsive to growing consumer demand.

HTeaO continues to revolutionize the beverage industry with its commitment to fresh, high-quality, and flavor-forward tea, served in a unique customer-focused retail experience. With locations expanding nationwide, the brand remains dedicated to delivering a premium product with a strong emphasis on community engagement and local partnerships.