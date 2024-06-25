HTeaO, a leading national franchise iced tea brand, announced its partnership with PBR (Professional Bull Riders), becoming an official local sponsor for three Teams events this year. This collaboration will bring HTeaO’s signature refreshments and community spirit to PBR fans in Oklahoma City, Austin, and Fort Worth.

As part of this partnership, HTeaO will host a booth at each event, offering fans a chance to interact with the brand and enjoy a raffle and giveaways. Those who visit the booth can enter a raffle for a chance to win a YETI cooler, receive free tea coupons, HTeaO chap sticks, and more.

Additionally, anyone who visits an HTeaO the week of each event can purchase tickets to PBR Wildcatters Days, PBR Gambler Days and PBR Rattler Days with a 20% discount.

The scheduled events are as follows:

Oklahoma City : Wildcatter Days, July 12-14, 2024

: Wildcatter Days, July 12-14, 2024 Austin : Gambler Days, August 23-25, 2024

: Gambler Days, August 23-25, 2024 Fort Worth: Rattler Days, September 26-28, 2024

PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization, sanctions hundreds of events annually across the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia, attracting more than 800 professional bull riders worldwide.

In 2022, PBR launched PBR Teams, a groundbreaking sports league which transforms the individual sport of bull riding into team-formatted competition. During each event day, eight teams go head-to-head in five-on-five bull riding games. Following each team’s five outs, the squad with the highest combined score is the winner. In 2024, the league will feature 10 teams all vying for the title Teams World Champion.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the PBR,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “This collaboration is a natural fit for us, as both HTeaO and PBR share deep roots in western culture and a strong commitment to community values. We look forward to bringing our refreshing beverages and community-focused initiatives to PBR fans in Oklahoma City, Austin, and Fort Worth.”

HTeaO is known for its extensive range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products, served in-store and via convenient drive-thru services. Each HTeaO location offers 20+ flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.