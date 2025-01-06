HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announced the return of a fan-favorite flavor: Root Beer Iced Tea & Latte. Back by popular demand, this bold and nostalgic beverage will be available today, January 6, 2025, through February 28, 2025. The perfect concoction for starting the year with a quirky twist!

Crafted with rooibos leaves and a touch of cinnamon bark, the Root Beer Iced Tea Latte delivers the classic, familiar taste of root beer with a refreshing tea base. For those seeking a cozy indulgence, the Root Beer Latte combines this signature flavor with whole milk creating a creamy, comforting drink for the start of the year.

“We’re excited to begin 2025 by showcasing the creativity and fun at the heart of HTeaO, and reintroducing the Root Beer Iced Tea & Latte does just that,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “Our customers can’t get enough of the bold, nostalgic flavor. Whether you prefer it as an iced tea or a latte, the blend of root beer and cinnamon offers a unique and refreshing twist that’s truly one of a kind.”

The Root Beer Iced Tea & Latte offers the perfect balance of sweetness, spice, and creaminess, making it a versatile choice for both tea and latte lovers alike. With its classic root beer flavor and the warmth of cinnamon, it’s a flavor profile that stands out in any season.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.