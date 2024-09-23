HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is excited to announce the return of a fall favorite: Sweet Peach Cobbler Iced Tea. Available Monday, September 30, 2024, through Saturday, November 30, 2024, this limited-time beverage offering captures the cozy essence of fall in every refreshing sip.

Following the announcement of their new fall lineup with Free Rein and Just Desserts, Sweet Peach Cobbler Iced Tea is the perfect addition for tea enthusiasts looking to enjoy autumn flavors. This seasonal blend combines peach cobbler’s warm, comforting essence with HTeaO’s refreshing iced tea, providing a delightful twist for savoring the sweet flavors this season.

“The excitement we have seen for our unique fall offerings has been tremendous,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “We are thrilled to bring back our Sweet Peach Cobbler Iced Tea as part of our fall lineup, providing a refreshing tea option alongside our seasonal Free Rein Texas Pecan offerings.”

“This is the third year in a row for the Sweet Peach Cobbler Iced Tea to return for autumn,” Nielsen added. “Every year, our fans eagerly anticipate its return, and it’s become a beloved seasonal favorite for tea lovers across all our locations.”

The limited- time Sweet Peach Cobbler Iced Tea will be added to HTeaO’s current fall lineup, which includes Dirty Chai Apple Crisp, Mocha Butter Pecan latte, and Free Rein Coffee Company’s Texas Pecan as the seasonal batch brew, as well as the Just Desserts Carrot Cake Cupcake.

Each of these offerings has been carefully crafted to provide a Texas-inspired alternative to traditional seasonal offers, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season.

As HTeaO continues to innovate and introduce new flavors, these new offerings showcase the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, flavorful experiences that resonate with customers across the country.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.