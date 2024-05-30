HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in San Antonio (Potranco) on Friday, May 31st, 2024. The new store will be located at 9711 Potranco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78251 and will be the first HTeaO owned by franchisees 39 Thirty Properties, LLC.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 26 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

On opening their first HTeaO in San Antonio, HTeaO franchisees, the Dresch and Gibson families says, “The San Antonio community has been incredibly welcoming, especially with the rapid growth along Potranco Road. As community favorites continue to pop up, we are thrilled to join this thriving area and serve our neighbors with the highest quality teas and warm hospitality.”

The new franchisees Cassidy and Amy Dresch adds, “We’re excited to invite the Potranco community to join us for our grand opening celebration on May 31st. HTeaO has not only brought us together as friends but has also formed a tight-knit community, uniting us as one big family. We’re eager to extend that same sense of community to our new neighbors.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Friday, May 31st, HTeaO invites guests to be one of the first 250 customers in line to receive a complimentary, limited edition HTeaO San Antonio branded t-shirt. From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, guests can enjoy a free cup of tea as a refreshing treat.

As an added treat, HTeaO will offer happy hour pricing throughout the weekend, from Thursday, May 30th to Sunday, June 2nd, featuring half-priced cups of tea all day.

Additionally, from Thursday, May 30th to Friday, June 2nd, guests can enjoy half-priced gallons of tea.

The San Antonio (Potranco) HTeaO is owned and operated by HTeaO franchisees Amy and Cassidy Dresch, Amy and Michael Dresch, and Ginny and Mike Gibson. This is the first location for the expanding iced tea franchise in the San Antonio area.