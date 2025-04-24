HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is making its debut in Colorado with the opening of its first location in Loveland. Set to open in summer 2025 at 1245 East Eisenhower Blvd Loveland, CO 80537, the store will introduce HTeaO’s signature ultra-premium tea, water, coffee, and snack products to a brand-new community.

Known for its commitment to quality and convenience, HTeaO offers more than 20 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened iced tea, made with a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. Guests can enjoy their favorite beverages in-store or through a convenient drive-thru experience.

“We are thrilled to bring HTeaO to Colorado,” said HTeaO Chief Development Officer Shane Clark. “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on partnering with franchisees and communities that share our values of quality, hospitality, and connection. Loveland is the perfect place to introduce our ultra-premium iced tea, and we look forward to becoming a local favorite while staying true to our mission to ‘Brew Purpose’ in every neighborhood we serve.”

HTeaO’s Loveland location will be owned and operated by Mandy and Nobby Grona under NOCO Tea Company LLC. The couple is eager to introduce the brand’s signature hospitality and high-quality beverages to their home state.

“For us, bringing HTeaO to Colorado is about more than just opening a store; it’s about becoming part of a thriving community and sharing a brand we deeply believe in,” said Mandy Grona. “Loveland is a dynamic, welcoming city, and we are honored to be the first to introduce HTeaO here. Bringing a taste of Texas to Colorado is an exciting milestone for us, and we can’t wait to share the HTeaO experience with our friends and neighbors.”

Clark added, “Entering a new market requires the right franchise partners – people who not only love and understand our brand but also have a deep connection to their community. Mandy and Nobby’s passion and dedication will pave the way for future HTeaO openings in Colorado, making this much more than just a store launch; it’s the beginning of something truly special.”

As part of its continued innovation, HTeaO recently introduced its new Refresher line of fruit-forward beverages that deliver a vibrant, energizing boost. While the brand’s early 2025 partnership with poppi introduced a fan-favorite collaboration to the menu lineup, the launch of Refreshers marks HTeaO’s exciting move into the natural energy space. With Refreshers and a growing menu of functional beverages, HTeaO is expanding what it means to be the go-to destination for refreshment.

HTeaO is rapidly expanding across the U.S., with locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, and most recently, Tennessee.