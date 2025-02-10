HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announced a new partnership with poppi, the popular prebiotic soda brand. Together, these two beloved Texas brands are bringing fans a one-of-a-kind beverage experience that reflects HTeaO’s commitment to quality, community, and innovation by blending poppi’s fizzy, modern sodas with HTeaO’s freshly brewed iced teas. This limited-time offering will be available starting Friday, February 14 at all participating HTeaO locations.

This collaboration underscores HTeaO’s mission of delivering exceptional beverage experiences while offering customers three uniquely crafted beverages that highlight the best of both brands:

Trop poppi: Sip on tropical vibes with the fizzy combo of Strawberry Lemon poppi, sweet pineapple, crisp cucumber, and refreshing HTeaO Blueberry Green Tea.

Sip on tropical vibes with the fizzy combo of Strawberry Lemon poppi, sweet pineapple, crisp cucumber, and refreshing HTeaO Blueberry Green Tea. Peachy poppi: Peachy poppi blends Strawberry Lemon poppi, juicy stone fruit, a zesty ginger kick, and HTeaO’s Sweet Georgia Peach Tea for a refreshing, feel-good sip.

Peachy poppi blends Strawberry Lemon poppi, juicy stone fruit, a zesty ginger kick, and HTeaO’s Sweet Georgia Peach Tea for a refreshing, feel-good sip. Dirty Cherry poppi: Cherry Cola poppi meets smooth coconut, a splash of whole milk, and a zing of fresh lime for a treat that’s bold and crisp—a juicy twist on a classic.

“These drinks represent the best of both brands—innovative, fresh, and absolutely delicious,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “Our goal has always been to elevate the tea experience, and this collaboration with poppi allows us to introduce our customers to an entirely new way to enjoy their favorite beverages. We’re proud to unite two Texas-founded brands for this exciting partnership.”

This partnership is more than just a flavor innovation; it’s a celebration of two trailblazing Texas-born brands uniting to create something special. Whether you’re a tea lover, a soda fan, or both, these exclusive drinks are designed to delight your taste buds.

“I’m so excited to co-create what I know will be the next viral beverages with Texas-based HTeaO,” said Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder of poppi. “There are few things I love more than Texas, so collaborating with another Texas-based brand on an unexpected partnership makes my so happy!”

The three poppi beverages will retail at $5.49 for the 24oz and $6.89 for the 32oz sizes. Available for a limited time only, make sure to visit your nearest HTeaO location starting February 14 to enjoy these refreshing creations.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.