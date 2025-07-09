HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is bringing its ultra-premium beverages to Arizona with the opening of its first location in Glendale. Scheduled to open on Saturday, July 19, the store will be located in the Westgate Entertainment District at 9161 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305, marking the brand’s debut in the Grand Canyon State. Nine additional locations are planned across the region over the next three years.

Known for its commitment to quality and convenience, each HTeaO offers 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, all made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. Guests can enjoy their favorite beverages in-store, through a convenient drive-thru, or by ordering ahead on the HTeaO mobile app, making it easy to stay cool and refreshed in Arizona’s sunny climate.

“We have received an overwhelming number of requests to bring HTeaO to Arizona, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally make it happen,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “With Arizona’s beautiful, warm weather and strong sense of community, we’re confident HTeaO will become a local favorite for years to come. We are proud to partner with a passionate group of franchisees who are just as committed to our mission of ‘Brewing Purpose’ in every neighborhood we serve.”

The Glendale location is owned by TZONA, LLC, a franchise group made up of six dedicated partners: Kelby and Amber Friemel (husband and wife), Cody and Mike Herrick (son and father), Dylan and Henry Ito (son and father), and Justin “JT” Turner, who also serves as the local operator. Together, the group brings deep business experience and a shared passion for community building across Arizona.

“Our TEAm is incredibly grateful for the support we’ve already received from the Glendale community,” said local HTeaO Owner/Operator Justin “JT” Turner. “We’re proud to bring a family-friendly environment and the freshest beverages to the neighborhood, and even more proud that this is just the beginning. HTeaO is here to grow in Arizona, building lasting relationships through great taste, local partnerships, and community-focused experiences.”

In addition to Glendale, HTeaO plans to open locations across several other key Arizona markets. A second HTeaO location is set to open in Glendale in October 2025.

“As Glendale continues to grow, we still remember our small-town origins—just like HTeaO, which started small and now serves 9 states,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. “We’re proud to welcome them to our community and excited to host their westernmost location.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, July 19, HTeaO invites guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts and custom HTeaO Glendale stickers while supplies last.

To add to the celebration, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing, featuring buy one, get one free cups of tea on July 19 and 20, and half-priced gallons of tea from July 19–26. Coffee lovers can also take advantage of a buy one, get one for 50% off on all coffee sizes from July 25–27.

Now with locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, and now Arizona, HTeaO is on a mission to refresh the nation. Additional expansion into Colorado is planned for summer 2025. For more information on HTeaO and franchise opportunities, visit HTeaO.com/franchise.