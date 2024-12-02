Starting this December, HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is bringing the spirit of giving with an incredible deal, Best Tea Tuesday, that’s perfect for sharing with a bestie, or for treating yourself!

Every Tuesday in December (3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st), enjoy 2 cups of tea in any size for just $5! To add to the holiday cheer, HTeaO is extending this offer for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

HTeaO is dedicated to delivering premium iced tea, water, and coffee products to customers through both in-store and convenient drive-thru service. With over 20 flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea made with 100% natural ingredients and a proprietary water filtration system, there’s always something refreshing waiting for everyone.

This offer excludes modifiers and cannot be combined with other promotions.