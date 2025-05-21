HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announces two new executive hires as the company continues its rapid nationwide expansion. Corey Horsch has joined the brand as Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Smith will serve as Vice President of Human Resources. Both leaders bring extensive experience in scaling high-growth brands and are well-positioned to support HTeaO’s future growth trajectory.

“As HTeaO continues to grow across the country, we’re focused on building a world-class leadership team that will help us scale with excellence,” said Justin Howe, CEO and Co-Founder of HTeaO. “Corey and Adam bring not only deep expertise in their respective fields, but also a clear alignment with our culture and values. Corey’s financial background across some of the most recognized names in the industry and Adam’s people-first approach to talent development will play a key role in strengthening our infrastructure, supporting our franchisees, and ensuring we’re prepared for the road ahead. We’re excited to welcome them to the team.”

Corey Horsch steps into the CFO role with a wealth of financial leadership experience across the restaurant and hospitality industry. He most recently served as CFO of Salad and Go, where he helped guide the brand through a significant period of growth, from 100 to 146 company-owned stores in two years. Prior to that, Corey held CFO positions at Gordon Ramsay North America and Sonic Drive-In, where he led financial strategies supporting both franchised and company-owned business models. Based in Fort Worth, Corey will lead all financial functions at HTeaO and collaborate closely with franchise partners to strengthen systems, drive results, and support long-term expansion.

“I was drawn to HTeaO’s community-minded culture and innovative approach to taking tea into the future,” said Horsch. “I’m excited to partner with the team and our franchisees to continue building a business that brews purpose.”

Blake Reid, who has been serving as CFO, will remain with the company and transition into the role of Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), reporting directly to Corey. Blake has been a key part of HTeaO’s financial leadership and will continue to play a central role in the company’s financial planning and performance strategy.

Additionally, HTeaO has appointed Adam Smith as Vice President of Human Resources. Adam brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience, including 14 years at Taco Bell, where he led the HR function for over 500 corporate-owned restaurants generating more than $1 billion in annual sales. At HTeaO, Adam will oversee all aspects of Human Resources with a focus on recruiting, developing, and retaining top talent to support the brand’s growth.

A Dallas-Fort Worth native, Adam is deeply committed to people development and community service. He and his family are involved with the Zambia Mission Fund and Miracle League DFW, a baseball league for individuals with disabilities. His early priorities include spending time with team members across the organization to better understand their roles and how HR can support them. His go-to HTeaO order? Unsweet blueberry with a splash of sweet watermelon.

“HTeaO’s culture of prioritizing its people was a huge draw for me,” said Smith. “I’m excited to help grow and support the teams that make this brand so special.”

With these two strategic hires, HTeaO continues to invest in the leadership infrastructure needed to support its growing national footprint.