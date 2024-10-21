HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise in the United States, announces the opening of 10 new stores across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida in Q3 2024. This milestone is part of HTeaO’s strategic growth plan, bringing its ultra-premium tea offerings to more communities across the country.

“With the opening of 10 additional stores this quarter, we’re reinforcing our commitment to expanding in key regions like Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida,” said HTeaO Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Justin Howe. “We’ve been excited to see how these communities embrace our brand, and we’re equally proud of the continued momentum in our existing markets. This steady growth reflects not only the strength of our product but also the dedication of our franchise partners, as we remain focused on making HTeaO a household name nationwide.”

The complete list of new HTeaO stores opened in Q3 2024 includes:

Leesburg, FL

Centerton, AR

Fredericksburg, TX

Levelland, TX

Arlington, TX (W. Arkansas Ln)

Allen, TX

San Antonio, TX (N. Foster Road)

Flower Mound, TX

Waco, TX (Hewitt)

Moore, OK

Since launching in 2009, HTeaO has rapidly expanded across Texas, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, establishing itself as a standout in the beverage industry. In Q3 alone, HTeaO earned a spot on Dallas Business Journal’s Fast50 list of the fastest-growing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth and ranked #359 on the Franchise Times’ Top 400 list.

With 39 new locations already opened this year and 5 more on the horizon, HTeaO’s continued success is driven by strong customer demand and the dedication of its franchisees. These local entrepreneurs bring deep community knowledge and ensure each location reflects the unique character of the neighborhood it serves.

HTeaO’s growth extends beyond expanding its footprint the brand also focuses on innovation and strategic partnerships. A standout collaboration in Q3 2024 is with Just Desserts, introducing premium cupcakes free of artificial preservatives and flavors—perfectly aligned with HTeaO’s commitment to quality. Other partnerships include Cole Hauser’s Free Rein Coffee Company and the Professional Bull Riders (PBR), reinforcing shared values of community and Western culture.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.