HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is bringing its ultra-premium beverages to Arizona with the opening of its first location in Glendale. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2025, the store marks the brand’s debut in the Grand Canyon State, with nine additional locations planned across the region over the next three years.

Known for its commitment to quality and convenience, HTeaO offers more than 20 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened iced tea, all made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. Guests can enjoy their favorite beverages in-store or through a convenient drive-thru experience, making HTeaO the ultimate destination for refreshment in Arizona’s sunny climate.

“We have received an overwhelming number of requests to bring HTeaO to Arizona, and we couldn’t be more excited to officially announce our entry into this flourishing market,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “With Arizona’s beautiful, warm weather and strong sense of community, we’re confident HTeaO will become a local favorite for years to come. We are proud to partner with a passionate group of franchisees who are just as committed to our mission of ‘Brewing Purpose’ in every neighborhood we serve.”

Justin “JT” Turner, Local Owner/Operator and proud Arizona resident for over 15 years, is looking forward to serving the Glendale community and growing the HTeaO brand across the valley. JT’s dedication to building a thriving and involved business is evident through his lengthy experience successfully managing local businesses and fostering strong community relationships.

The surrounding trade area and beyond can fully expect to be visited by the leader of the Outside Sales Team, Amber Friemel. Amber, also a proud Arizona resident, has lived and worked in the area for over 10 years developing strong relationships in the community. Amber is excited to connect, build partnerships, and deepen HTeaO’s presence in the community.

Keep an eye out for HTeaO’s pop-up tent at upcoming community events – think delicious drinks, fun times, and a chance to chat!

In addition to Glendale, HTeaO plans to open locations across several other key Arizona markets, including Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, Gilbert, and Avondale.

HTeaO continues to innovate its menu, most recently introducing the Refresher line, a series of fruit-forward, naturally energizing beverages, alongside its celebrated lineup of teas, waters, and coffee. While the brand’s early 2025 partnership with poppi introduced a fan-favorite collaboration to the menu lineup, the launch of Refreshers marks HTeaO’s exciting move into the natural energy space. With ongoing menu innovation and strategic franchise growth, HTeaO is redefining what it means to be the go-to destination for refreshment.

HTeaO is rapidly expanding across the U.S., with locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, and now Arizona. HTeaO also recently announced plans to expand to Colorado by summer 2025. For more information on HTeaO and franchise opportunities, please visit HTeaO.com/franchise.