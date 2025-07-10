HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announces the grand opening of its first-ever Colorado location on Saturday, July 12. Located at 1245 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland, CO 80537, the new store is owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Nobby and Mandy Grona.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

Strategically positioned along one of Northern Colorado’s busiest thoroughfares, directly across from Sam’s Club and Home Depot on US-34, the Loveland store sits at a prime commuter corridor that connects the Northern Colorado region to the Denver metro.

“We’ve been fans of HTeaO for a long time,” said Mandy Grona. “As soon as we learned about the opportunity to bring this incredible brand to Colorado, we knew Loveland was the perfect place to start.”

Nobby added, “Loveland deserves a gathering place where people can enjoy great drinks and feel at home. We’re proud to be the first to bring HTeaO’s Texas spirit to our mountain neighborhood.”

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, July 12th, HTeaO invites guests to indulge in free cups of tea from 10am to 12pm. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts, and there will be limited edition HTeaO Loveland stickers.

The celebration continues all weekend long with happy hour pricing, featuring a buy one get one free cup of tea available all day from Saturday, July 12th through Sunday, July 13. Guests can also enjoy half-priced gallons of tea for the entire week, from Saturday, July 12th through Saturday, July 19th. To keep the excitement going, Loveland residents can enjoy a buy one, get one free coffee offer the following weekend, available Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20 only.

Colorado has been on our radar for a long time, and we couldn’t be more excited to officially plant our flag in Loveland,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer at HTeaO. “This community aligns perfectly with what we’re all about: connection, convenience, and top-quality drinks made for everyday life. Whether you’re commuting to Denver or heading out for a weekend in the Rockies, HTeaO is here to fuel the journey. Opening our first Colorado store is a major milestone as we continue our expansion across the Mountain West.”

But the savings don’t stop there. HTeaO keeps the good times going all year long with its signature happy hour, offering buy one get one free every day from 2–4 PM. It’s the perfect chance to explore new flavors or stock up on favorites at an unbeatable value. Guests can maximize their experience by downloading the HTeaO app, where they can place orders, earn rewards, and stay up to date on exclusive deals. With the new Loveland location opening, there’s never been a better time to sip, save, and enjoy the refreshing taste of HTeaO!