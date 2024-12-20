HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise in the United States, announces the opening of 9 new stores across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas during the fourth quarter of 2024. These latest additions cap off a milestone year for the brand, which opened 42 new locations throughout 2024, further establishing HTeaO’s footprint across multiple states including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, and Arkansas.

“With the addition of these nine stores, we are closing out 2024 on a strong note, bringing our high-quality iced teas and exceptional guest experience to even more communities,” said Justin Howe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HTeaO. “Our continued expansion is a testament to our commitment to growth, innovation, and the dedication of our franchise partners—the true backbone of our success.”

He continues, “Together, we’re not just growing our presence—we’re fostering meaningful connections in every community we serve, working toward making HTeaO a beloved household name nationwide.”

The complete list of new HTeaO stores opened in Q4 2024 includes:

Gardner, KS

North Richland Hills, TX

Katy, TX

Norman, OK (Lindsey & McGee)

Kyle, TX

Oklahoma City, OK (May & 50th)

Sulphur Springs, TX

San Antonio,TX (Culebra)

Lampasas, TX

Closing out the year with 42 total openings in 2024, HTeaO continues to thrive thanks to strong customer demand and the dedication of its franchisees. As the brand looks ahead, it anticipates another strong year with 40+ locations coming in 2025, while also launching innovative programs and forming new partnerships with brands and organizations to further its mission of Brewing with a Purpose.

In addition to physical expansion, HTeaO continues to invest in innovation, community, and strategic partnerships. A highlight in Q4 2024 was the success of its third annual Round-Up campaign, which raised an impressive $118,879.72 throughout October to benefit the Ryan Palmer Foundation Breast Cancer Initiative. This initiative encouraged customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100% of contributions funding Hope Kits designed to provide comfort and encouragement to breast cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Additionally, HTeaO strengthened its partnership with Free Rein Coffee Company through a series of innovative seasonal offerings. The fall lineup featured Sweet Peach Cobbler Iced Tea, Dirty Chai Apple Crisp, Mocha Butter Pecan Latte, and Texas Pecan Batch Brew, showcasing bold, Texas-inspired flavors. For winter, the Peppermint Mocha Latte blended peppermint and dark chocolate with Free Rein’s Homestead espresso, offering a festive indulgence. These seasonal favorites delighted customers while exemplifying the collaboration between HTeaO and Free Rein, united in their mission to deliver high-quality, flavorful experiences.

HTeaO also recently welcomed Shane Clark as Chief Development Officer and Michael Stoddard as Vice President of IT. Both executives bring extensive experience in their fields, positioning the company for sustained growth and operational excellence in the years ahead.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.