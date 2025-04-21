HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announces the opening of seven new stores, continuing its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2025. With new locations in Texas, Tennessee, and Missouri, HTeaO is poised for another strong year of expansion and innovation.

“We couldn’t have asked for a stronger start to 2025,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “With seven new store openings and exciting innovations already in motion, we’re building serious momentum. Our teams and franchise partners continue to exceed expectations, and we’re confident this year will be one of our most impactful and profitable yet.”

The complete list of new HTeaO stores opened in Q1 2025 includes:

Pflugerville, TX

Victoria, TX (Zac Lentz Pkwy & N. Navarro)

Cleburne, TX

Webb City, MO

Lexington, TN

Euless, TX (Main & 183)

Spring, TX (Louetta & Champion Forest)

As HTeaO continues to scale, the brand is not only focused on physical growth but also on digital transformation and meaningful brand partnerships. Recently, HTeaO unveiled a comprehensive new technology suite designed to elevate the guest experience and streamline operations. Developed in collaboration with Detroit Labs, Paytronix, and Growth Factor, this state-of-the-art digital ecosystem includes a custom-built mobile app, an integrated loyalty and gift card program, and a fully redesigned website.

In addition to its digital innovations, HTeaO also announced an exciting collaboration with poppi, the popular Texas-based prebiotic soda brand. This unique partnership combined poppi’s fizzy, health-forward sodas with HTeaO’s signature freshly brewed iced teas to create a limited-time lineup of three new beverages. Launched in February, the collaboration reflected both brands’ shared commitment to quality, innovation, and community, while opening the door for future offerings that continue to surprise and delight guests. Among the three new flavors, Dirty Cherry emerged as a fan favorite: a vibrant blend of Cherry Cola poppi, smooth coconut, a splash of whole milk, and a zing of fresh lime—a juicy twist on a classic that’s bold, crisp, and irresistibly refreshing. The entire lineup showcased the creativity and synergy of two beloved Texas-born brands coming together to redefine the beverage experience.

HTeaO also welcomed Jodie Chau as Vice President of Supply Chain, bringing with her over 20 years of experience in global sourcing, supplier relationship management, and operational excellence at leading food and beverage companies. In her new role, Chau will lead procurement strategy, optimize supply chain operations, and support HTeaO’s continued expansion.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.