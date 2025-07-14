HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, continued its rapid expansion in the second quarter of 2025 with six new store openings across Texas and New Mexico, bringing its refreshing iced teas and community-first experience to more neighborhoods.

“We are extremely proud of the strong momentum we’ve continued in the second quarter,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “From opening six new locations to launching new products and giving back through meaningful campaigns, our amazing team and world-class franchise partners continue to push the brand forward in a meaningful way. As we gear up for the second half of the year, we’re focused on accelerating profitable growth, supporting our franchise partners, and delivering an unmatched guest experience in every market we serve.”

Shane continues, “We are incredibly excited to kick off Q3 with store grand openings in Arizona and Colorado, two brand new states for HTeaO and huge milestones in our national expansion. Our entry in Arizona marks the beginning of several locations planned across the state, while Colorado becomes our northernmost market to date.These openings are a testament to the increasing demand for our brand and the continued trust our franchise partners and guests have in what we’re building. We’re thrilled to bring our unique tea experience to even more communities across the country.”

The complete list of new HTeaO stores opened in Q2 2025 includes:

Rockwall, TX (3060 N. Goliad St.)

Fort Worth, TX (4765 Golden Triangle Blvd.)

Sachse, TX (7500 S State Hwy 78)

Abilene, TX (4308 Buffalo Gap Road)

Artesia, NM (1502 W Main St)

Pearland, TX (1234 E Broadway St)

As HTeaO continues to scale, the brand introduced new beverages in Q2 that underscore its focus on flavor and innovation. HTeaO Refreshers, a brand-new product line of three fruit-forward drinks, The Razzler, Mango Tango, and Cherry Peach Tea Lemonade, were designed to deliver a refreshing boost with natural energy. The brand also launched a new iced tea flavor Sweet Cherry Iced Tea, a tart, sweet, and caffeine-free treat, available for a limited time this summer.

In addition to the new product innovation, HTeaO welcomed two new key hires to its leadership team. Corey Horsch joined as Chief Financial Officer, bringing a wealth of financial leadership experience across the restaurant and hospitality industry, including roles at Salad and Go, Gordon Ramsay North America, and Sonic Drive-In. Adam Smith was named Vice President of Human Resources, with more than 20 years of HR leadership experience, including 14 years at Taco Bell, where he led the HR function for over 500 corporate-owned restaurants generating more than $1 billion in annual sales. These two new additions further strengthen HTeaO’s ability to support its growing national footprint.

Staying true to its “Brewing with Purpose” mission, HTeaO also deepened its community impact in Q2. In May, the brand raised $147,311 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, helping fund over 14 months of pediatric cancer research through donations. Additionally during Nurses and Teachers Appreciation Week, HTeaO celebrated more than 3,500 educators and healthcare professionals with tea truck visits across Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, not including a week-long, in-store BOGO offer at all locations from May 5–9.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.