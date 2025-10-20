HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is expanding its footprint in New Mexico with the opening of not one, but two brand-new locations in Roswell, New Mexico on Saturday, October 18. These will be the first HTeaO stores in the market, marking an exciting step toward the brand’s continued growth across the state.

Located at 610 West 2nd Street, Roswell, NM 88201, the first store is locally owned and operated by franchisee Neal Leven. Just across town, the second store – located at 3303 North Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201 – is owned and operated by franchise partners Bryant Liles, Coly Hokett, Kevin Hokett, Shawn Todd, and Tiffany Hokett. Both will open their doors on the same day, bringing the signature HTeaO experience to two of Roswell’s busiest corridors.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

“Roswell has such a strong sense of community, and we couldn’t imagine a better place to open our very first and locally owned HTeaO — or as we like to call it, the “HTeaO UFO,” inspired by our proximity to the world-famous UFO Museum downtown,” said Neal and Diane Leven, franchisee owners of HTeaO on 2nd & Washington. “Our store is surrounded by great neighborhoods and local businesses, and we look forward to becoming part of our guests’ daily routines — whether that’s a morning coffee or tea, an afternoon happy hour stop, or a couple gallons to take home for the family.”

“Opening a store on Main Street means being right in the heart of Roswell, and that’s exactly where we want to be,” said Bryant Liles, part-franchise owner of HTeaO on Main & Berrendo. “We believe HTeaO is more than a great drink; it’s a place for connection, community, and comfort. We’re proud to be part of introducing that to Roswell and helping lead the brand’s growth across New Mexico.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring not one, but two HTeaO locations to Roswell,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “Launching both stores on the same day speaks volumes about the energy surrounding this market and the incredible franchise partners leading the charge. New Mexico has embraced HTeaO in a big way, and Roswell represents a major step forward in our statewide growth.”

To celebrate the grand openings on Saturday, October 18, both Roswell locations will kick off a weekend full of giveaways and specials. Guests can enjoy free cups of tea from 8:00 to 10:00 AM, followed by buy one, get one free cup of tea from 10:00 AM to close, and 50% off gallons of tea all day.

The celebration continues on Sunday, October 19, with buy one, get one free on all coffee beverages and 50% off gallons of tea all day. As an added bonus, the first 250 customers at each location will receive limited-edition HTeaO t-shirts.

But the savings don’t stop there. HTeaO keeps the good times going all year long with its signature happy hour, buy one, get one free on any size HTeaO tea every day from 2–4 PM. It’s the perfect chance to explore new flavors or stock up on favorites at an unbeatable value. Guests can maximize their experience by downloading the HTeaO app, where they can place orders, earn rewards, and stay up to date on exclusive deals. With the new Roswell openings, there’s never been a better time to sip, save, and enjoy the refreshing taste of HTeaO!