HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise in the United States, announced it is expanding its footprint to Tennessee with its first location opening in Lexington in early 2025. The growing iced tea franchise plans to continue to expand within greater Tennessee with additional stores in Greater Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

“We are incredibly excited to bring HTeaO to Tennessee,” said HTeaO Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Howe. “As we expand, our mission is to ‘Brew Purpose’ in every community we reach—providing not just premium drinks, but also creating meaningful connections. With every employee we hire, every franchisee we partner with, and every store we open, we aim to be a positive force in the community. Our expansion into Tennessee represents that commitment.”

HTeaO’s first location in Lexington, TN, will open at 490 West Church Street, Lexington 38351. The new store will be the first HTeaO owned and operated by Kim Gill and Kevin McCan.

On owning her own HTeaO store, Kim Gill says, “Here in the South, we have a strong love for tea, and it is widely consumed here in Tennessee.” She continues, “With my strong connections in the area through the Pine Tree Country Club, I know that our neighborhood will enjoy having a convenient place to enjoy premium iced tea.”

Howe added, “Partnering with franchisees like Kim and Kevin, who are deeply involved in their community, is key to HTeaO’s success. It reflects our purpose-driven approach to becoming a neighborhood gathering place. Their passion and commitment will make our new Lexington location a beloved part of the community, offering not just great products, but also a space for building relationships and creating memories.”

HTeaO is rapidly growing, with stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri, Florida, and Louisiana to offer a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products.