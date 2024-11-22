HTeaO, the nation’s premier iced tea franchise, announces the success of its third annual Round-Up campaign, which raised an impressive $118,879.72 throughout October to benefit the Ryan Palmer Foundation Breast Cancer Initiative. The initiative, active across all HTeaO locations from October 1-31, encouraged customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100% of contributions funding Hope Kits designed to provide comfort and encouragement for breast cancer patients undergoing treatment.

The Ryan Palmer Foundation, founded by professional golfer Ryan Palmer, launched its Breast Cancer Initiative in 2019 following a personal experience with chemotherapy in Palmer’s family. Since then, the foundation has supported over 500 breast cancer patients through these thoughtfully crafted kits that offer both practical support and emotional care.

“We are honored by the overwhelming generosity of our customers, who helped us raise over $118,000 this year – nearly $20,000 more than in 2023,” said Justin Howe, co-founder and CEO of HTeaO. “Their contributions allow us to make a real difference in the lives of breast cancer patients. This campaign truly embodies our mission to ‘Brew Purpose’ and support the communities we serve.”

“On behalf of the Ryan Palmer Foundation, we say thank you to each and every customer of HTeaO that “Rounded Up” with Ryan in the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Lesley Guinn, Executive Director of the Ryan Palmer Foundation. “Your generosity will allow us to continue to bring HOPE to those currently undergoing treatment. Our hope is that each kit provides some comfort in the fight. The HOPE kits include items that helped Dr. Palmer as she underwent treatment. Each and every donation will make a difference and bring HOPE to those currently fighting, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

With over 130 locations across the country, HTeaO is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of its customers and the communities it serves. Through initiatives like this, HTeaO continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering goodwill and supporting important causes that align with its core values.