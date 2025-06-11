HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is proud to announce that its May fundraising initiative in partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) raised $147,311.57, funding over 14 months of pediatric cancer research and supporting ALSF’s mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

Throughout May, guests were invited to round up their purchases at HTeaO locations across the country or host their own lemonade stands, joining a nationwide effort to support children and families facing cancer. As a symbol of the campaign, HTeaO swapped its signature blue straws for yellow, giving a nod to gold, the color most commonly associated with pediatric cancer awareness.

This was HTeaO’s first year partnering with ALSF, and the response exceeded expectations both in dollars raised and in the number of guests who chose to take action.

“This is a powerful example of what can happen when our communities come together with purpose,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “Our guests, franchisees, and team members rallied behind this cause in a big way, and we’re honored to know these dollars will help fund meaningful progress in the fight against childhood cancer.”

The effort was part of HTeaO’s larger Brewing Purpose platform, a brand pillar focused on serving communities beyond the cup. By engaging customers in both in-store and at-home activations, the initiative made it easy for individuals and families to get involved and make an impact.

Funds raised through the campaign will go directly to ALSF, the nation’s largest independent childhood cancer charity. ALSF has funded more than 1,500 research projects and helped over 15,000 families access critical treatment and support services through its programs.