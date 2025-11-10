HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, proudly announces the success of its fourth annual Round-Up campaign, which raised $150,110 throughout October to benefit the Ryan Palmer Foundation Breast Cancer Initiative, marking the most successful year yet for the campaign.

From October 1–31, guests at all HTeaO locations nationwide were invited to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100% of donations funding the RPF Breast Cancer Initiatives including the creation of Hope Kits for breast cancer patients currently undergoing treatment. Each Hope Kit is thoughtfully designed to provide comfort, encouragement, and practical support, including items such as fuzzy socks, a tumbler, tea, a Thrive Causemetics product, unscented lotion, lip balm, a HOPE journal and pen, an inspirational bracelet, educational resources, and a handwritten note from Jennifer Palmer.

“The generosity of our customers and franchisees continues to amaze us,” said Justin Howe, co-founder and CEO of HTeaO. “To raise more this year than ever before speaks volumes about the strength of our communities and the kindness of the people who visit our stores every day. This partnership with the Ryan Palmer Foundation reflects what Brewing Purpose is all about, coming together to make a meaningful difference.”

“Watching this partnership grow each year fills my heart with gratitude,” said Ryan Palmer, PGA TOUR professional and founder of the Ryan Palmer Foundation along with his wife, Jennifer Palmer, a breast cancer survivor. “Through HTeaO’s incredible support, we’ve been able to reach hundreds of women and families walking through one of life’s hardest battles. It’s proof that when people come together with purpose, hope always wins.”

The Ryan Palmer Foundation was founded in 2003 by professional golfer and Amarillo native Ryan Palmer to provide opportunities for youth and support families in need. Inspired by his wife’s experience with chemotherapy, Palmer launched the Breast Cancer Initiative in 2019, which has since supported hundreds of breast cancer patients through the distribution of Hope Kits across the country.

HTeaO celebrated the month-long campaign with pink straws at all locations in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a visible reminder of the brand’s ongoing commitment to community impact.

With over 150 locations nationwide, HTeaO continues to demonstrate its dedication to giving back through initiatives like the annual Round-Up campaign. By uniting franchise owners, team members, and customers under its Brewing Purpose platform, HTeaO aims to create positive change one cup at a time.

To learn more about HTeaO and its efforts to give back, visit www.hteao.com. To learn more about Ryan Palmer and his foundation, visit www.ryanpalmerfoundation.org.